Baldwin maintains lead over Vukmir in latest Marquette Law School poll

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin maintains a 10-point lead over her challenger Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the latest Marquette Law School poll.

Baldwin leads Vukmir 53 to 43 percent with 3 percent of likely voters polled saying they don't know who they will vote for in November.

Nearly 800 likely voters were polled Oct. 3-7 by the Marquette Law School and the margin of error among those voters is 3.9 percent.

The poll result is only slightly changed from September , when Baldwin led Vukmir 53 to 42 percent.

Baldwin does best with white, female college graduates. Also holds a substantial advantage among non-college white females. White college males are evenly divided and Vukmir has a substantial advantage with non-college white males. #MULawPoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 10, 2018

Franklin noted that the result remained nearly unchanged despite the poll having more Republicans in the sample than the average of polls over time.

