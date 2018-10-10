Baldwin maintains lead over Vukmir in latest Marquette Law School poll
MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin maintains a 10-point lead over her challenger Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the latest Marquette Law School poll.
Baldwin leads Vukmir 53 to 43 percent with 3 percent of likely voters polled saying they don't know who they will vote for in November.
Nearly 800 likely voters were polled Oct. 3-7 by the Marquette Law School and the margin of error among those voters is 3.9 percent.
The poll result is only slightly changed from September, when Baldwin led Vukmir 53 to 42 percent.
Baldwin does best with white, female college graduates. Also holds a substantial advantage among non-college white females. White college males are evenly divided and Vukmir has a substantial advantage with non-college white males. #MULawPoll— MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 10, 2018
Franklin noted that the result remained nearly unchanged despite the poll having more Republicans in the sample than the average of polls over time.
