Attorney general-elect Kaul predicts multiple lawsuits over lame-duck session bills

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's incoming Democratic attorney general is predicting multiple lawsuits challenging Republican lame-duck legislation limiting the powers of both his office and Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers.

Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul told reporters Tuesday that the legislation undermines the will of voters who elected him and Evers.

He says the legislation is "virtually certain" to generate lawsuits across multiple courts. He says the state will be mired in litigation next year.

"What we need to be doing is focusing on the significant challenges we face like the opioid epidemic, like school safety, like protecting our environment," Kaul said. "Instead this bill is going to be end up meaning that there's going to be a lot of time, effort and resources spent on litigation instead of addressing the problems that the people of Wisconsin elected us to address."

The legislation would allow legislators to replace the attorney general with outside attorneys in cases, require lawmakers to sign off on settlements, send settlement dollars to the state general fund and prohibit the governor from authorizing the attorney general to withdraw from lawsuits.

Kaul says that's designed to prevent Evers from ordering him to withdraw from a multi-state lawsuit challenging federal health care laws.

