Assembly leader apologizes for comments to female colleagues

MADISON, Wis. - A state Assembly leader has apologized for inappropriate comments to three female legislators after a Republican caucus event in Wisconsin Dells.

Assistant Republican Majority Leader Rob Brooks said in a statement that he made "some stupid comments while under the influence of alcohol" and has apologized for his actions.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , citing sources it did not name, said Brooks told Rep. Jessie Rodriguez he was buying drinks for everyone except her because she is Hispanic. The newspaper said Brooks made sexual comments to Reps. Cindi Duchow and Amy Loudenbeck.

The women reported the remarks to the Assembly's chief clerk and asked him to speak to Brooks. In a statement released by Speaker Robin Vos, the female lawmakers characterized the remarks as "inappropriate" and "offensive.