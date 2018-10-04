Ask News 3: What do you want to know before the Nov. 6 election?

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's election for governor, U.S. Senate and a number of other state and local races will happen Nov. 6. To help you be more prepared, News 3 will work to answer your questions about voting and issues in this race.

Fill out the short survey below and our reporters will work to help answer your questions, as well as pose them to some of the candidates running for office in Wisconsin.

