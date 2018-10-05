As Kavanaugh confirmation vote looms, Wisconsin politicians explain positions
MADISON, Wis. - A final floor vote on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice is expected Saturday, and Wisconsin politicians are explaining how they feel about the vote moving forward.
Gov. Scott Walker told reporters Friday that the nomination vote was "up to the members of the Senate."
.@ScottWalker declines to say whether US Senate should vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court: “I’ll leave that up to members of the Senate.”— Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) October 5, 2018
Walker says he continues to believe Kavanaugh is qualified for the position: “Certaibly he’s got the experience.” pic.twitter.com/2xqWx8iXI5
"I said a week or two ago when the issue first came up that I thought the members of the United States Senate should treat that seriously, I hope that they do," Walker said. "I haven't been privy to the FBI report nor been a part of the hearings or watched them, but certainly he's got the experience, I hope they take that seriously. But that's not what I'm elected to do, it's up to the members of the United States Senate."
Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes was at an event in Madison Friday discussing health care, and said he thought the vote was being rushed.
"Senator McConnell brought it to cloture because they want to rush this through the process because it was a flawed nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, someone who should be given much longer consideration especially given the allegations that are in front of the American people right now," Barnes said. "There's so much to this man that we are being left in the dark about and that's why they're trying to rush this process."
The Wisconsin senators who will ultimately vote on final the confirmation split on their votes to move the nomination ahead.
My statement after reviewing Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s supplemental FBI investigation report ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MLINu2sovX— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 5, 2018
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson voted for the cloture motion, and said in a statement Thursday that Kavanaugh is a "highly-qualified jurist."
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin voted not to move the nomination forward.
Today I reviewed the FBI’s supplemental background investigation of Judge Kavanaugh. My statement: pic.twitter.com/H20Fcohi1j— Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) October 4, 2018
A statement released Thursday said she was "not convinced" that Kavanaugh would serve as a "fair, impartial and independent" Supreme Court justice.
