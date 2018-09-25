Alderwoman says open records contempt hearing postponed

iStock / zimmytws

MADISON, Wis. - A Racine alderwoman says a judge has postponed her contempt hearing.

Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz had scheduled a closed hearing Tuesday to decide whether to hold Sandy Weidner in contempt because she complained to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about his decision to seal her open records lawsuit.

Weidner said the judge opened the hearing to the public Tuesday at the Journal Sentinel's request but postponed proceedings until Oct. 3 so Weidner can find a new attorney.

Weidner says her attorney, Mark Hinkston, decided to stop representing her. She says Hinkston gave her an explanation but she didn't understand. Hinkston said in an email that his firm focuses on civil litigation.

Weidner sued last year demanding emails Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney alleged she sent to constituents in violation of attorney-client privilege.