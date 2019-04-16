AG: Proposal 'sends a message' that Wisconsin should never again have an untested rape kit backlog

MADISON, Wis. - The state's attorney general and a group of lawmakers are introducing legislation that standardizes the procedure for processing and testing sexual assault kits in Wisconsin.

"This legislation sends a clear message, which is that we can never have another backlog of untested sexual assault kits again in Wisconsin," said Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Kaul was joined by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, crime rights advocates and law enforcement officials during a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol.

.@WisDOJ, bipartisan lawmakers and victim advocates announce legislation designed to prevent a future backlog of untested rape kits in Wisconsin. #news3now pic.twitter.com/3ncxKwdM2Z — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) April 16, 2019

Sen. Rob Cowles said there had been a lot of "confusion" about the issue of untested sexual assault kits in the press over the last few years.

"We all believe that this (legislation) will clear up the confusion to a large extent," Cowles said.

Under current state law, there is no procedure for collecting and processing rape kits.

The bill, which has five bipartisan authors, is designed to give sexual assault victims options if they decide not to report to law enforcement immediately after the assault happens. Crime labs would be required to store the kits for up to 10 years or until the victim decides to report to law enforcement.

Under the bill, when a health care professional collects sexual assault evidence, a victim would have the choice whether to report to law enforcement agencies. If the victim chooses not to do so, the health care professional would send the kit to the state crime laboratories for storage within 72 hours.

"Sexual violence is a pervasive problem," Rep. Melissa Sargent said.

Former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel started a project in 2016 to test about 4,000 sexual assault kits sitting on police and hospital shelves dating back to the 1980s. In September 2018, Schimel announced that the state Department of Justice finished testing the thousands of kits.

Schimel had been criticized for taking too long to finish testing, and it became a key issue in the tight race for attorney general between Schimel and Kaul.

