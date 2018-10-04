AG challenger Kaul lays out positions on lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul is laying out his position on some hot-button legal issues facing the state Justice Department.

Kaul tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he would seal himself off from the DOJ's defense of voter ID laws. Kaul is the lead attorney challenging those laws.

He says he would look to end Wisconsin's participation in multi-state lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act, would defend Republican-drawn legislative district boundaries and would defend GOP lawmakers accused of blocking liberal group One Wisconsin Now on Twitter.

He would end the state's appeal of a ruling requiring the Department of Natural Resources to consider high-capacity wells' effect on nearby water bodies and would keep the DOJ out of a lawsuit challenging the school superintendent's authority to enact regulations without gubernatorial consent.