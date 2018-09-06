AG candidate Kaul: Kavanaugh will restrict abortion rights

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul says Brett Kavanaugh will vote to restrict abortion rights if he wins a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kaul, a Democrat, is challenging Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel in November's elections.

Kaul said during a luncheon on Madison on Thursday that there's every reason to believe Kavanaugh will vote to at least restrict abortion rights and perhaps overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

He says President Donald Trump has said he wants to nominate judges who would overturn Roe vs. Wade and the selection process for the Supreme Court was designed to select a nominee that is extremely conservative.

He says Kavanaugh will move the court "significantly to the right."