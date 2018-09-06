AG candidate Kaul: Kavanaugh will restrict abortion rights
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul says Brett Kavanaugh will vote to restrict abortion rights if he wins a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Kaul, a Democrat, is challenging Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel in November's elections.
Kaul said during a luncheon on Madison on Thursday that there's every reason to believe Kavanaugh will vote to at least restrict abortion rights and perhaps overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
He says President Donald Trump has said he wants to nominate judges who would overturn Roe vs. Wade and the selection process for the Supreme Court was designed to select a nominee that is extremely conservative.
He says Kavanaugh will move the court "significantly to the right."
Latest Political Headlines
- Biden endorses Kohl in 6th District race against Grothman
- GOP lawmakers say Evers didn't lead on issue
- Gov. Walker touts plan to expand youth apprenticeships
- Vukmir promises to meet with all Supreme Court nominees
- RAGA launches ad touting Schimel's school safety grants
- Walker tours storm damage in Fond du Lac County