AFP targets Democratic legislators in 2020 races

MADISON, Wis. - Conservative group Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin is setting its sights on three Democratic legislators in 2020.

The group is going after Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, Rep. Robyn Vining and Sen. Patty Schachtner, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Shilling won re-election in 2016 by about 50 votes. Vining won her seat by less than 140 votes in 2018.

Schachtner won an open seat that has trended Republican in early 2018. The win signaled a tough November for Republicans.

AFP plans to leave door hangers on all three lawmakers' districts criticizing them for opposing an income tax cut Republicans inserted in the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ultimately vetoed the cut.

AFP also plans to support Republican lawmakers who voted for the budget. No Democrats voted for the spending plan.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.