Livestream

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: Robert Kraft's spa video suppression hearing

Politics

ADA, former board member face off in Assembly election

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 02:58 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 02:58 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Voters in southeastern Wisconsin are deciding who will be their new representative in the state Assembly.

Democrat Tip McGuire and Republican Mark Stalker are vying to replace former state Rep. Peter Barca in the 64th Assembly District in a special election Tuesday.

Barca, a Democrat, resigned after Gov. Tony Evers picked him to lead the state Department of Revenue.

McGuire is an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County. Stalker is a former Kenosha school board member.

The 64th District includes sections of Racine and Kenosha counties. The seat has been reliably Democratic for decades. Barca has held it since 2009.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Political Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars