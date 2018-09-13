'Wisconsin families are hurting': Walker takes first step toward federal disaster declaration

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker has taken the first step toward requesting a federal disaster declaration in connection to the flooding and tornado damage across the state.

In a news release Thursday, Walker administration officials said the governor has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency to conduct a preliminary damage assessment in Wisconsin

Walker said he is hoping to get federal disaster relief as soon as possible to help hurting families.

“Many Wisconsin families are hurting following the devastating flooding and tornado outbreak that has impacted our state in the last three weeks,” Walker said in the release.

Teams from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will coordinate with state and local emergency management officials beginning the week of Sept. 24 to view major damage to homes and businesses as well as public infrastructure such as roads, dams and bridges. The assessment will take about a week.

After the assessment, Walker can use the information in a request to President Donald Trump for a federal disaster declaration.

Walker is asking homeowners and businesses to report any storm and flood damage to 211 or contact county emergency management by Friday. The information will be submitted to Wisconsin Emergency Management over the weekend.