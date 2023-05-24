Politicians, community members get firsthand look at a day in the life of a firefighter
MADISON, Wis. -- Community members got a chance Wednesday to see what a day in the life of a firefighter is like thanks to the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin and Fire Fighters Local 311.

The Fire OPS 101 event held at Madison College showed attendees, including journalists and dozens of politicians, what it's like to respond to emergencies like fires, search and rescue efforts, vehicle extractions and emergency medical calls. Those who took part were also able to try on real turnout gear and handle real tools first responders use in their work.

