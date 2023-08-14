MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden is expected to tout infrastructure investments during his stop in Milwaukee on Tuesday, which comes roughly a week ahead of the first Republican presidential debate in the same city.
The presidential visit is likely in part as Biden gears up to run for reelection next fall, targeting a crucial state for the general election.
"At least right now, it seems like there are 4-6 states that are competitive," University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky said. "Among the states that are competitive, they don't really get more competitive than Wisconsin."
Chergosky said the gameplan for Biden right now looks a lot different than the playbook for Republicans, who still have to work their way through the GOP nomination process.
"A major challenge for presidential candidates is that they have to focus on the party nomination, and then pivot to the general election," he said. "In someone like Joe Biden's position, Joe Biden does not need to worry about his party's nomination at all, and that means he can be laser-focused on these swing states in the 2024 election."
While the Republican candidates will meet in Milwaukee next week for a debate, much of their focus will continue to be on early states like Iowa and New Hampshire. The GOP debate is set in Milwaukee due to its status as the host city for the Republican National Convention next summer.
While Biden is in Wisconsin, Chergosky expects Biden to put forward an economic message.
"Biden's approval rating has been dragged down by persistent inflation, and for the Biden team and the White House, I think their goal is to try to change the narrative on the economy, try to change perceptions on the economy," he said.
"Perceptions of the economy are so important. It truly is the case that perception can be reality when it comes to the economy," he added.