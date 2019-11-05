Police: Wrong-way driver facing charges for 3rd OWI; witness tackles driver to prevent escape

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a wrong-way driver is facing charges on suspicion of a third offense OWI after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

The incident report said the incident happened on South Stoughton Road at Pflaum Road at 10:48 p.m.

Officials said a 55-year-old Madison woman was driving on Stoughton Road when she noticed Elvis Boj-Guzman, 22, of Madison, coming directly at her with his vehicle. The woman veered and made a hard left turn near Pflaum Road.

Authorities said the woman avoided a head-on crash, but she began to spin into the road after the other driver rear-ended her vehicle.

A 50-year-old Madison man who was in the other lane witnessed the collision. The witness said he saw Boj-Guzman leave his vehicle and run away. The 50-year-old proceeded to chase the 22-year-old and tackled him to the ground.

Police said Boj-Guzman stood up once again, but a second passerby helped to make sure he did not run away before police arrived.

Boj-Guzman was arrested for a third offense OWI, hit-and-run and driving against traffic.

The northbound lanes were closed as officials investigated the crash, and the damaged vehicles were towed.

The 55-year-old woman did not suffer any injuries.

