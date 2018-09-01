News

Police: Woman sexually assaulted after intruder enters home through unlocked window

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 02:52 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 02:52 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a woman reported that she was robbed and sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by a man who broke into her residence.

It appeared that an unidentified man entered her residence through an unlocked window at 2:17 a.m. according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. The suspect then demanded money and sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect also stole cash, the victim's phone and her debit card. The woman, 43, was taken to a local hospital for a forensic nurse exam. Police are still investigating the incident. 

