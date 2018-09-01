Police: Woman sexually assaulted after intruder enters home through unlocked window
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a woman reported that she was robbed and sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by a man who broke into her residence.
It appeared that an unidentified man entered her residence through an unlocked window at 2:17 a.m. according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. The suspect then demanded money and sexually assaulted the victim.
The suspect also stole cash, the victim's phone and her debit card. The woman, 43, was taken to a local hospital for a forensic nurse exam. Police are still investigating the incident.
Jean Bochi via CNN
Previous Story
Passengers evacuated from stuck roller coaster
Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
Report: Bon-Ton planning possible comeback after declaring bankruptcy, closing all stores
Local And Regional News
- 35th annual Taste of Madison brings local eats and drinks to Capitol Square
- Cow Chip Throw and Festival brings thousands to Prairie du Sac
- Juneau County man found safe after Silver Alert issued
- Secret cash aided politicians who rewrote Wisconsin law to block claims of lead-poisoned children
- Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after crashing into squad car in Beloit
- Police arrest man wearing no clothes outside of Marshall's