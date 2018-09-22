News

Police: Two men burglarize 74-year-old woman's home

Posted: Sep 22, 2018 08:34 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2018 08:34 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they are looking for two men who allegedly took money and property from a residence during a burglary Friday evening.

A woman, 74, reported to police that after falling asleep in her living room, she woke up at 11:32 p.m. to a man standing over her with what looked like a 3-foot-long wooden dowel or stick, according to an incident report. 

The second suspect searched the residence on the 1700 block of Schlimgen Avenue for items to steal. The victim was not injured during the burglary. 

The men are described as in their 20s with short hair and wearing dark clothes. One man had a medium build and stands about 5 feet, 10 inches, and the other was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, according to the incident report. 

