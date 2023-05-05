MADISON, Wis. -- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning near Badger Tavern on Madison's southwest side. 

Police responded to the call along the 1600 block of Seminole Highway around 12:15 a.m. A 44-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to give life-saving aid but police said the man died at the scene.

Shane Hogan is a reporter and producer for News 3 Now This Morning and News 3 Now Weekend Mornings. He can be contacted at shogan@wisctv.com.