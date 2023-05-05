MADISON, Wis. -- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning near Badger Tavern on Madison's southwest side.
Police responded to the call along the 1600 block of Seminole Highway around 12:15 a.m. A 44-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to give life-saving aid but police said the man died at the scene.
"The actual gunfire happened just outside the front door -- you could call it the parking lot -- it's a little smoking area just off the front steps," Madison Police Lt. Jason Ostrenga said. "From what we know, the victim was right outside the bar. I don't know if he was having a smoke or we finally had nice weather."
Police said the suspect, a 23-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was arrested. The man, who police believe had been drinking, faces a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.
Detectives are working to discover what led to the shooting, and police said the two men did not know each other.
"Everything we know from the intel we have now from witnesses is that there was not any altercation inside the tavern," Ostrenga said. "We don't have any information that there was an altercation outside the tavern; there's video surveillance. Everything we know right now is that the victim and the suspect had never met before today, never known each other."
Having a suspect and murder weapon identified but no clear motive is uncommon in cases like this, Ostrenga said.
"The weird part... was that there's usually money, drugs, or women, and there's no rhyme or reason, there wasn't a, 'Hey, these guys have been talking crap about each other, or a year ago they got into it'," the lieutenant told News 3 Now.
Police said there is not further danger to the public stemming from the shooting.
News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.