Police try to identify young teens suspected of stealing backpack, car
MADISON, Wis. - Police said they are trying to identify a group of young teens who were seen on surveillance footage around the time of a residential burglary Friday night.
According to an incident report, someone entered a student's unlocked apartment and took a backpack with a laptop and a key to a Volkswagen Passat. The vehicle was parked nearby and was stolen.
Authorities said a witness saw a younger teen behind the wheel of the vehicle. Police believe he may have been one of the teens caught on video.
The car was recovered in the Town of Madison on Sunday morning, according to the incident report.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- New strategies, technology, aim to keep pedestrians, bicyclists safe in high-crash intersections
- This St. Louis bar is selling drinks for $10 an hour, not by the glass
- Driver of pickup on wrong side of road faces 3rd OWI charge, police say
- Police try to identify young teens suspected of stealing backpack, car
- Proposed development could bring Amazon distribution center to Beloit
- Wisconsin ranks 6th in nation for solving homicide cases, with 78% clearance rate, study says