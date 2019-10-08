Police try to identify young teens suspected of stealing backpack, car

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police said they are trying to identify a group of young teens who were seen on surveillance footage around the time of a residential burglary Friday night.

According to an incident report, someone entered a student's unlocked apartment and took a backpack with a laptop and a key to a Volkswagen Passat. The vehicle was parked nearby and was stolen.

Authorities said a witness saw a younger teen behind the wheel of the vehicle. Police believe he may have been one of the teens caught on video.

The car was recovered in the Town of Madison on Sunday morning, according to the incident report.

