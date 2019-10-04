Police: Thieves attempt to steal car in Madison without knowing stick shift
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said thieves attempted to steal a car in Madison Thursday morning but did not know how to drive stick shift.
The incident report said homeowners at Celebration Parkway called police at 8:30 a.m. to report that they were burglarized overnight.
Officials said the suspects got into an unlocked car that was parked in the driveway and used the garage door opener to enter the house. The suspects later stole a purse and car keys.
Police said they returned to the car and started it but eventually left on foot. Authorities said it was likely because the car had a manual transmission.
The stolen purse was eventually found inside a different stolen car in Waunakee.
