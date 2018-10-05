Police: Teens stuck at gas station with flat tire arrested for using fake $100 bills

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELMONT, Wis. - A group of Iowa teenagers who were stuck at a Lafayette County gas station were arrested on suspicion of using fake money inside the store, police said.

The Belmont Police Department said it received a report Thursday at 12:10 p.m. of several young people at the First Capitol Mini-Mart who had passed what was believed to be counterfeit $100 bills.

The vehicle the group was traveling in was disabled near the entrance to the mini-mart with a flat tire, according to the report.

The Belmont Police Department along with Lafayette County Sheriff Office personnel responded and made contact with the group. As a result of the investigation, five people were taken into custody and transported to the Lafayette County Jail.

Police said 18-year-old Mikhayla Rose Shaffer, of Dubuque, Iowa, was booked into the jail on three counts of felony utterance of a forgery and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Police said the group had also passed counterfeit $100 bills at the Belmont Travel Center.

Shaffer remains in custody at the Lafayette County Jail pending an initial court appearance in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

The four other juveniles, all from Dubuque, were booked at the jail and released to parents. All four will be referred for charges to the Lafayette County Juvenile Intake Office, police said.