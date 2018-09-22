News

Police: Teen cited after witness says he wielded a machete in West Towne Mall parking lot

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police issued a citation to a 16-year-old boy after a witness reported he was holding a machete and what appeared to be a firearm in a parking lot at West Towne Mall, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. 

Officers cited the teen after the incident on Friday evening on suspicion of unlawful use of a facsimile firearm.

