Police: SUV stolen during overnight burglary on Madison's east side

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after an SUV was stolen during an overnight break-in on the city's far-east side.

Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Milky Way around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The victims told police someone likely used a garage door opener, found inside an unlocked car in the driveway to get into the family's home.

A family member spotted the masked burglar through a cracked bedroom door, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police say the burglar gabbed the keys to a 2016 Toyota RAV4 from the house and stole the SUV during this incident.





