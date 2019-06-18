BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: New info concerning a deadly shooting involving an off-duty officer from Racine

News

Police: SUV stolen during overnight burglary on Madison's east side

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:44 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:47 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after an SUV was stolen during an overnight break-in on the city's far-east side.

Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Milky Way around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The victims told police someone likely used a garage door opener, found inside an unlocked car in the driveway to get into the family's home.

A family member spotted the masked burglar through a cracked bedroom door, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police say the burglar gabbed the keys to a 2016 Toyota RAV4 from the house and stole the SUV during this incident.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration