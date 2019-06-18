Police: SUV stolen during overnight burglary on Madison's east side
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after an SUV was stolen during an overnight break-in on the city's far-east side.
Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Milky Way around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The victims told police someone likely used a garage door opener, found inside an unlocked car in the driveway to get into the family's home.
A family member spotted the masked burglar through a cracked bedroom door, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
Police say the burglar gabbed the keys to a 2016 Toyota RAV4 from the house and stole the SUV during this incident.
