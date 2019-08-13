Police: Sun Prairie man arrested for 6th offense OWI

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Sun Prairie man was arrested on suspicion of a sixth offense OWI on Sunday night.

According to a news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle being driven recklessly in a Walmart parking lot at 9:27 p.m.

The officer identified the driver as Jimmy Chaney, 38, of Sun Prairie.

Police said it was revealed through a records check that Chaney did not have a valid driver's license. A traffic stop was made once Chaney's car left the parking lot.

Chaney drove to the BP gas station on 1705 West Main St. while pulling over and struck a cement post that was in front of the gas pumps. The post did not sustain significant damage, but Chaney's vehicle had damage as a result.

Chaney was taken to the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge and a probation hold.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.