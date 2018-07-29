Police: Shots fired at gathering to commemorate anniversary of a shooting death
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police found a shell casing at Elver Park after responding to a shots fired incident late Saturday night, according to a blog post from Chief Mike Koval.
Witnesses who were at a gathering to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a shooting death said an unknown person fired approximately three shots into the air, police said.
Dozens of children were at the gathering held at the park's small shelter. Police said hundreds of people fled the park as officers arrived at the scene. In addition to the shell casing, officers found broken glass scattered throughout the park as well as dozens of half-full liquor bottles.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
