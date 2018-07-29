News

Police: Shots fired at gathering to commemorate anniversary of a shooting death

Posted: July 29, 2018 10:41 AM CDT

Updated: July 29, 2018 12:41 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police found a shell casing at Elver Park after responding to a shots fired incident late Saturday night, according to a blog post from Chief Mike Koval.

Witnesses who were at a gathering to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a shooting death said an unknown person fired approximately three shots into the air, police said. 

Dozens of children were at the gathering held at the park's small shelter. Police said hundreds of people fled the park as officers arrived at the scene. In addition to the shell casing, officers found broken glass scattered throughout the park as well as dozens of half-full liquor bottles.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration