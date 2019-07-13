Police: Several reports of stolen vehicles in Madison

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police had several reports of stolen vehicles Friday, officials said.

According to a post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog, there were three reports.

A stolen vehicle was found outside East Towne Mall at 8:51 a.m. The vehicle was reported as being stolen from Stoughton. Stoughton police took control of the car and are now leading the investigation.

Officers were dispatched to Adams Street in Madison's Midtown District at 9:20 a.m. after reports of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle's registered owner had both sets of keys. An attempt to find the vehicle was launched, and an investigation is ongoing.

A 37-year-old man in Madison's East side called police at 6:02 p.m. and said his vehicle was missing for several days. The man believed his girlfriend took the vehicle because she knew where he placed the key inside the vehicle. Police are still investigating.

