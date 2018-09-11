Police seek public's help in finding missing 32-year-old

BELOIT, Wis. - Officials are asking for the public's help Tuesday in finding a Beloit man.

The Beloit Police Department said 32-year-old Nathan Bertelsen was last seen Monday night at his home. Sometime during the night, Bertelsen left his residence. Police said it wasn't known which way he went. Police are looking to check on his welfare.

Bertelsen is white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. It's unknown what he was wearing when he left home.

It is unknown if he walked or a friend picked him up, but he doesn't drive, officials said. Anyone who comes in contact with Bertelsen is asked to call 608-757-2244.