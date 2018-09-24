Police seek public's help finding missing, endangered Elkhorn man

News

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 01:15 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 01:21 PM CDT

ELKHORN, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Walworth County man who is considered missing and endangered. 

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Arthur Johnsen was last seen Friday. 

According to the DOJ alert, Johnsen requires daily medication, which he hasn't taken since Wednesday. Johnsen was last seen on foot near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

In the alert, he is described as white, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and wears prescription glasses. 

Anyone who has information about Johnsen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office at 262-741-4400. If located, the public is urged not to approach Johnsen or take any action other than to contact law enforcement officials. 

