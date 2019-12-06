Police searching for person who fired shots at vehicle on Highway 151

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for a person in a vehicle who fired shots at another vehicle on Madison's east side Thursday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 8:50 p.m. reporting that someone in a black sedan fired shots at another vehicle on Highway 151 northbound at Nelson Road.

Officials are still searching for the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

