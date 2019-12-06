Police searching for person who fired shots at vehicle on Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for a person in a vehicle who fired shots at another vehicle on Madison's east side Thursday night.
Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 8:50 p.m. reporting that someone in a black sedan fired shots at another vehicle on Highway 151 northbound at Nelson Road.
Officials are still searching for the vehicle.
No injuries have been reported.
Local And Regional News
