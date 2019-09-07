Police searching for person who burglarized Madison home

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for the person who burglarized a Madison home Friday morning.

According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, officers met with the homeowners at the west police district at 8:29 a.m. after they reported their house on the west side was burglarized.

Officials said the residents accidentally left their garage door open overnight. The homeowners' vehicles were broken into, while electronics, cash and jewelry were stolen from their home.

An investigation is ongoing.

