Police searching for person who burglarized Madison home
The suspect entered through an open garage door
MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for the person who burglarized a Madison home Friday morning.
According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, officers met with the homeowners at the west police district at 8:29 a.m. after they reported their house on the west side was burglarized.
Officials said the residents accidentally left their garage door open overnight. The homeowners' vehicles were broken into, while electronics, cash and jewelry were stolen from their home.
An investigation is ongoing.
