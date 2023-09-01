Madison
September 1, 2023 @ 10:49 am
Digital Producer
WAUPACA, Wis. -- Police in Waupaca are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who hasn't been seen or heard from since Aug. 22.
Tyler Schmidt was last seen leaving his home near Berlin Street and Park Avenue in Waupaca around 4 p.m. on Aug. 22. Officials said he did not take his vehicle, phone or wallet with him.
Schmidt is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Officials said he was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a blue T-shirt, a white hat and white shoes.
Anyone with information should call the Waupaca Police Department at 715-258-4466.
