Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Officials are searching for a missing 46-year-old man who was last believed to be near Tenney Park in Madison Wednesday afternoon.
Cody Macartney was last seen around 2:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sherman Avenue. Officials said there are concerns for his welfare.
Macartney is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a t-shirt, khaki shorts and deck shoes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.