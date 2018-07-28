Police searching for man who grabbed, robbed woman overnight near Woodman's parking lot

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police are searching for a man in his twenties, who they believe is involved with a strong armed robbery.

Police believe it occurred in the 6800 block of Schroeder Road, near Woodman's, around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

They say a woman was opening the trunk of her car when police say a man grabbed her and threw her to the ground. They fought over the woman's purse, and the man took some things from it.

When the woman left to get help, police say the man also tried to steal her car.

Police ask anyone with information to call them or contact Madison Crimestoppers.