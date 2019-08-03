Police searching for man involved in Fitchburg armed robbery

File photo

FITCHBURG. Wis. - Police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery in Fitchburg early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Whispering Pines Way at 5:29 a.m. after reports of an armed robbery.

Officers said they made contact with the victims, who were in their car when the robber approached, pointed a gun at them and demanded their belongings. The suspect ran away shortly after the robbery.

The suspect was described as a black male with a thin build who is roughly 30 years old. He wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

