News

Police searching for man involved in Fitchburg armed robbery



Posted: Aug 03, 2019 09:40 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:56 AM CDT

FITCHBURG. Wis. - Police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery in Fitchburg early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Whispering Pines Way at 5:29 a.m. after reports of an armed robbery.

Officers said they made contact with the victims, who were in their car when the robber approached, pointed a gun at them and demanded their belongings. The suspect ran away shortly after the robbery. 

The suspect was described as a black male with a thin build who is roughly 30 years old. He wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

