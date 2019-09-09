Police search for missing woman in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are searching for a missing Milwaukee woman in Janesville.

On Sunday, the Janesville Police Department was contacted by Kaitlyn Spott's dad, who was concerned when he wasn't able to reach her.

Spott, 20, had been in Janesville to visit a friend. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black sleeveless shirt, and a distinctive blue topaz necklace.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock County Communications non-emergency number at 608-7257-2244 or Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636.

