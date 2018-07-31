Police search for man suspected of two armed robberies at Madison pizza chains
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a man suspected in two armed robberies Monday night.
According to a news release, a young man in his late teens or early 20s entered the Domino’s Pizza in the 4600 block of Cottage Grove Road around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
In the release, police said the man pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money from the register.
The robber then left on foot with money.
Officers said a second robbery happened about 20 minutes later at the Papa John’s Pizza in the 2600 block of East Washington Avenue.
A man of a similar description came into the store and pointed a gun at the employee before demanding money.
According to a separate release, the Papa John’s employee was able to escape out the back door without giving any money to the man.
Police said the suspect left both scenes before officers arrived on the scene.
In both releases, officers said the man was wearing a white or gray zip-up hoodie that was drawn tightly over his face and red pants.
Madison police are continuing to search for the robber after a K-9 search was unsuccessful.
