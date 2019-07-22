Police search for man accused of breaking into gas station, stealing cigarettes

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is hoping the public can help officers identify a man suspected of stealing multiple cartons of cigarettes late Sunday night.

Officers responded to an alarm coming from Capitol Petroleum on North Sherman Avenue, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Police say the intruder had left, but surveillance cameras recorded the crime and his face.

MPD's Burglary Crime Unit released these photos of the incident.

If you recognize the suspected burglar, please call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

