Police search for group that pistol-whipped man on Madison's west side and stole his car, phone

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for the people responsible for stealing the car of a man they attacked on the city’s west side Thursday evening.

The 27-year-old Milwaukee man had a skull fracture and other non-life-threatening head injuries after he said several men pistol-whipped him after he got into his SUV in the 400 block of Orchard Drive. The man said the group stole his vehicle and phone after the attack.

The victim did not call police, but officers were sent to the hospital after he arrived for treatment.

Detectives believe this was a targeted act.



