Police say there's nothing they can do about online page posting photos of children without consent

BELOIT, Wis. - Police said while a Facebook page posting photos of children without their parents' consent might be unsettling, it's not illegal.

'Don't Post Kid Pics Online' is a Facebook page that says its goal is to show parents the need to strengthen their settings. For some parents, like Candace Rivera, it's too much.

"It was kind of like, what the heck, what's going on?" Rivera said of the moment she realized the page shared photos of her child. "Why does this person have photos of me and my family?"

Rivera said she messaged the page's moderator, who took the opportunity to post more photos of her on the page.

"He stole, like, 100 other photos of my family and my kids and other photos of me," she said.

Rivera and others along the state line have fallen victim to the page in recent weeks, with many asking local law enforcement to step in and help.

On Friday, Beloit police put out a reminder for parents to guard their photos online.

"If people have pictures on Facebook, it's a social media platform designed for photos to be shared," said Sarah Millard, strategic communications specialist for the city of Beloit. "Unfortunately for parents who want police action, a page like this isn't in itself illegal."

While Rivera said she knows the page isn't against the law, she would like to see something done about it.

"I understand it's open to the public, but that doesn't give the right for someone to steal your family or your children's photos," she said.

