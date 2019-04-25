Police say girl attacked, injured two officers at Jefferson Middle School

MADISON, Wis. - Two officers were injured after they say a 12-year-old girl attacked them Wednesday morning at Jefferson Middle School.

Joel DeSpain, spokesperson for the Madison Police Department, said one officer suffered a split lip and cuts, while the other officer was treated for whiplash and shoulder injuries.

The 12-year-old was suspended and not allowed to be on school grounds, DeSpain confirmed. He said school staff called for police after the student hit a classmate and threatened another with a fire extinguisher.

Principal Tequila Kurth sent a letter to Jefferson Middle School families Wednesday saying school staff tried to calm the "dysregulated student" and bring the situation under control. However, the letter said, staff members requested support from police after the situation escalated.

Kurth said officers were able to bring the situation under control, and all students and staff are safe.

The letter said Kurth met with school staff Wednesday afternoon to review the incident and student services staff would be available Thursday for any students who need additional support.

