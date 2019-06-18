Police: Rock Springs man arrested on eighth OWI

REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Rock Springs man was arrested on his eighth charge of operating while intoxicated on Saturday.

Reedsburg police said Richard L. McCabe, 72, was stopped near the intersection of South Dewey Avenue and Lucky Street at 4:59 p.m.

According to the news release, McCabe was arrested for the eighth time on suspicion of an OWI offense. He was also accused of felony bail jumping.

Officials said there were four OWI arrests in the area this weekend.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.