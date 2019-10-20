Police respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Whitewater

File photo File photo

WHITEWATER, Wis. - Police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened at 10:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Main Street in Whitewater, according to a news release.

Authorities said the vehicle remained on the scene.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

Police ask that people avoid the area during the investigation.

