Police respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Whitewater

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 12:39 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:50 PM CDT

WHITEWATER, Wis. - Police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened at 10:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Main Street in Whitewater, according to a news release.

Authorities said the vehicle remained on the scene.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

Police ask that people avoid the area during the investigation.

 

