Teen suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting near La Follette High School

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a teenager suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following a fight between several teens in a neighborhood near La Follette High School Wednesday morning.

Witnesses reported a fight between several young men at the corner of Linda Vista Road and Turner Avenue around 10:40 a.m., Madison police said. Witnesses also told police at least one gun was fired.

The wounded teenager was found walking in the area, police said.

MPD at Linda Vista Road in Madison after teen suffered non life threatening gunshot wound. Nearby La Follette High School was placed on a secure hold as a precaution #news3 pic.twitter.com/XpC6o2qcv8 — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 26, 2018

Madison Metropolitan School District Safety and Security Coordinator Joe Balles confirmed to News 3 La Follette High School is on a “secure and hold" because of something going on in the neighborhood, but the incident did not happen at the school.

La Follette high school on a secure hold following reports of nearby shooting. MMSD says there is no threat to students, this is a precaution #News3 pic.twitter.com/RbNMU2isYQ — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 26, 2018

Communication sent to La Follette families said the shooting happened in the community north of the school.

"There is no threat to our school at this time, but as a precaution, we are holding students inside the building. Again, please know that our school building is safe and we are taking these actions as precautions," the email said the families. "Student safety is our top priority, and we are quick to respond and take safety precautions. We will update you with more information through the day as it becomes available."

Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, and traffic is being blocked off in the area, police said.