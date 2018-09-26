News

Teen suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting near La Follette High School

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 10:50 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 11:28 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a teenager suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following a fight between several teens in a neighborhood near La Follette High School Wednesday morning.

Witnesses reported a fight between several young men at the corner of Linda Vista Road and Turner Avenue around 10:40 a.m., Madison police said. Witnesses also told police at least one gun was fired.

The wounded teenager was found walking in the area, police said.

Madison Metropolitan School District Safety and Security Coordinator Joe Balles confirmed to News 3 La Follette High School is on a “secure and hold" because of something going on in the neighborhood, but the incident did not happen at the school.

Communication sent to La Follette families said the shooting happened in the community north of the school.

"There is no threat to our school at this time, but as a precaution, we are holding students inside the building. Again, please know that our school building is safe and we are taking these actions as precautions," the email said the families. "Student safety is our top priority, and we are quick to respond and take safety precautions. We will update you with more information through the day as it becomes available."

Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, and traffic is being blocked off in the area, police said.

