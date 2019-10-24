Police respond to 19-year-old man shot in Beloit

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - A 19-year-old man was shot in Beloit Wednesday night, police said.

Rock County dispatch said units responded to a call about a person who had been shot at 721 10th Street at 6:20 p.m.

Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable but critical condition.

Police said no one is in custody at the moment, but the suspect is believed to be male and likely knew the victim. Officials are not sure if the suspect left the area.

An investigation is ongoing, as police are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

