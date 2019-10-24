Police respond to 19-year-old man shot in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. - A 19-year-old man was shot in Beloit Wednesday night, police said.
Rock County dispatch said units responded to a call about a person who had been shot at 721 10th Street at 6:20 p.m.
Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable but critical condition.
Police said no one is in custody at the moment, but the suspect is believed to be male and likely knew the victim. Officials are not sure if the suspect left the area.
An investigation is ongoing, as police are interviewing witnesses at the scene.
I'm on the 700 block 10th street in Beloit where police are responding to a shooting.— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 24, 2019
We've got very few details at the moment but are working to get more as they become available. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/K2PVGgr2Fp
