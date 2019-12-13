LIVE NOW

News 3 Now Live at Four

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Oregon police searching for man involved in armed bank robbery

By:

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 04:07 PM CST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 04:17 PM CST

OREGON, Wis. - Police are searching for the man involved in an armed bank robbery in the village of Oregon Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Oregon Police Department, officials were sent to the BMO Harris Bank in the 100 block of Jefferson Street at 1:51 p.m.

Witnesses said the man showed a firearm and demanded money from the bank teller. The suspect later walked out of the bank with an unknown amount of money. 

Multiple law enforcement units were sent, including a K-9 unit and drone, but the man was not found during the search.

The suspect was described as a man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored baseball hat with glasses and a face wrap used to cover part of his face. 

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Oregon Police Department Detective Sgt. Chad Schaub at 608-835-3111.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration