Oregon police searching for man involved in armed bank robbery

Oregon Police Department

OREGON, Wis. - Police are searching for the man involved in an armed bank robbery in the village of Oregon Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Oregon Police Department, officials were sent to the BMO Harris Bank in the 100 block of Jefferson Street at 1:51 p.m.

Witnesses said the man showed a firearm and demanded money from the bank teller. The suspect later walked out of the bank with an unknown amount of money.

Multiple law enforcement units were sent, including a K-9 unit and drone, but the man was not found during the search.

The suspect was described as a man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored baseball hat with glasses and a face wrap used to cover part of his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Oregon Police Department Detective Sgt. Chad Schaub at 608-835-3111.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.