Police report second student victim hit by BB

MADISON, Wis. - Two female students are victims of being shot by BB guns while getting off a bus Tuesday afternoon, according to Madison police.

An incident report updated Thursday said a 13-year-old girl who originally reported the incident and a 14-year-old girl were hit by BBs.

The 14-year-old girl told police she was shot in the finger while getting off the bus on Laurie Drive and that the suspect fired out a window.

On Wednesday, 14-year-old Zariyah Murry told News 3 Now she had blocked her face from a BB while getting off the bus Tuesday, resulting in her hand injury.

Police said the 13-year-old girl got off the bus shortly after at Kessel Court, and was struck in the arm by a BB.

Two 13-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday – one on suspicion of shooting the BB gun and the other on suspicion of bringing that gun into Jefferson Middle School.

The two boys are to appear in Juvenile Court Thursday afternoon.

