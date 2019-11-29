Police remind residents to take precautions against porch pirates

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department has released a hilarious new video to remind people to be aware of potential porch pirates.

Posted on Twitter on Friday morning, the video warns residents to take extra steps to protect their precious packages from would-be bandits this holiday season.

Madison police recommend having packages delivered to work or scheduling deliveries for times when you know you'll be home. The department has a list of other tips here.

Check out the funny video below.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.