Police remind residents to take precautions against porch pirates
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department has released a hilarious new video to remind people to be aware of potential porch pirates.
Posted on Twitter on Friday morning, the video warns residents to take extra steps to protect their precious packages from would-be bandits this holiday season.
Madison police recommend having packages delivered to work or scheduling deliveries for times when you know you'll be home. The department has a list of other tips here.
Check out the funny video below.
Don’t Let Your #BlackFriday Deals Turn Into #PorchPirate Steals!— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) November 29, 2019
More Tips—> https://t.co/Cjj1gN3oh7#PreventPorchPirates#NightlyLockup pic.twitter.com/RTu7zIix0o
