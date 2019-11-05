Police remind people to clear snow, frost off car windows

Courtesy New Glarus PD

NEW GLARUS, Wis. - New Glarus police are reminding people to clear off snow and frost from cars before driving.

In a Facebook post, the New Glarus Police Department shared photos of a vehicle driven by a person who it said failed to properly clear off their windows. On Halloween night, the person drove through a stop sign and past two police officers while children were trick-or-treating, according to the post. The post said the driver couldn't see well enough through the snow.

The officers were parked at the intersection of 2nd Street and 11th Avenue handing out glow sticks to trick-or-treaters. The driver was fined for not clearing the windshield and failing to stop at the stop sign.

Police said the fines for the violations were $175.30 for not cleaning the windshield and $175.30 for the failure to stop at the stop sign.

