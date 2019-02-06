Police remind parents to talk about online communication with kids after missing Tennessee girl case

MADISON, Wis. - Police are reminding parents to have communication with their children, about the things they are doing on the internet.

The warning comes days after a missing teen from Tennessee was found in Madison. The teen reportedly met Bryan Rogers through the online game Roblox and told him her adoptive father was sexually assaulting her.

He then told the girl to record the incident, and went to Tennessee to bring her to Wisconsin.

Police are saying this is a reminder that it is important to keep all lines of communication open with your kids. Officer says it's important to ask them about their use of the internet and to monitor the sites they are using.

Police also advise asking your kid's for their social media passwords

“We try to encourage parents not to be afraid of technology, not to run from it,” Madison police officer Kelly Beckett said. “And to actually educate themselves so when their child comes to them with a problem, like you want them to do, you at least can offer some help or assistance in that.”

Police say communication is also key, when a child does do something he or she isn't supposed to on the internet, because it lets you reassure them, they can get past whatever happened.

