Police remind drivers to clear off vehicles after stopping SUV covered in snow

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Eau Claire police are reminding people to clear off their vehicles after they stopped a vehicle mostly covered in snow.

“We know a lot of people are digging out today, but please remember to clear the snow off of your vehicle,” officials said in the Facebook post. “It is important for everyone’s safety.”

An overnight officer stopped an SUV with only the driver’s side window cleared off, according to the post.





